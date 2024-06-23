Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun, the Lagos state governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), has said the deadlock over the new national minimum wage by the federal government and the labour union teams is expected

In an interview with Legit.ng, Balogun noted that both parties are coming from a standpoint of "unrealistic proposals"

The entrepreneur stated that the amount presented by the government’s representatives is “extremely meagre” while the organised labour’s request is astonishing

Epe, Lagos state - Tope Balogun, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2023 election in Lagos state, has warned that there are some factors to be understood on why the parties involved in the minimum wage negotiation have to be careful.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Balogun stated that this is because whatever is agreed upon affects every employer of labour whether public or private.

Balogun explained:

“The basic standard of payment that will be agreed on will be deemed the minimum of what employers should pay their employees.

“Failure to pay the agreed minimum wage means such an employer is considered to be underpaying or shortchanging their paid staff.”

He said in times past, some states have been hiding under the agreed minimum wage to pay what is far below a living wage for their employees considering the differences in states' living costs and economic conditions.

'Each state must determine its minimum wage'

Premised on the above, the AA chieftain asked the Bola Tinubu-led administration to allow states and other employers to determine their employees' living wages with heterogeneous pegs, based on realities surrounding the minimum human living standards.

Balogun said:

“I can say that the general minimum wage being operated fits the federal government workers more due to interstate transfer possibilities.

“Meanwhile, every state can have reasonable and most practicable minimum wages for their own workers.

“For example, how do you situate a Lagos state worker earning an equal salary with a worker in some other states when the cost of living in those states are miles apart? Hence a need for variation in minimum living wages for employees.”

