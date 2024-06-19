In what could be described as jubilation for workers in Kebbi state is the recent decision made by their state governor, Nasir Idris

While some governors have maintained that they cannot pay N62,000 as minimum wage to their workers, Governor Idris disclosed that he is ready to pay whatever Tinubu's government offers the NLC and the TUC

At the moment, the federal government has advocated for a minimum wage of N62,000, but organsied labour has rejected the offer and demanded N250,000 from Tinubu

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state has detached himself from the 36 state governors who disclosed that they cannot afford N62,000 minimum wage even if the federal government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) agreed on the figure.

Idris, in a morning interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), said that he was not aware of the meeting where governors made their stand known on the disputed N62,000 minimum wage.

N62,000 wage: I will pay what FG is willing to pay, Kebbi governor says

As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday, June 19, the former unionist now Kebbi governor wondered when the meeting was held because he is a member of negotiating committee and he has been mediating between the federal government and the organised labour on the minimum wage issue.

Governor Idris said:

”I was not part of the meeting if it was even held and I will not part of those who will not pay the agreed minimum wage, like I did say at different public fora that I will pay the agreed amount I stand by that.”

Minimum wage: Idris pledged to prioritise Kebbi workers welfare

Speaking further, Governor Idris explained that, as a crusader for workers welfare and better pay he will not abandoned his people in this trying times as member of the tripartite committee I will continue to negotiate in favour Nigerian workers”.

While urging the federal government and the organised labour to both shift grounds to reach common acceptable and sustainable living wage, he pledged to implement the agreed sum to Kebbi workers.

Recall that, some governors in Nigeria allegedly came out to say they cannot pay N62,000 minimum wage regardless whether labour and the federal meet at the same point.

Tinubu discloses Kind of minimum Wage Nigeria will pay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu revealed the kind of minimum wage his administration will pay to Nigerian workers.

Tinubu said he would only send an affordable new national minimum wage to the National Assembly.

Speaking at the dinner to mark Democracy Day, Tinubu said he would inform the Senate if he changed his mind.

