Amid the new minimum wage impasse, Reno Omokri has insisted that Nigeria cannot afford to pay any amount requested by the organised labour

Omokri said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government should not enforce a minimum wage that state governments cannot afford

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a socio-political analyst and writer, has said Nigeria is not rich and cannot afford to pay any amount as a minimum wage requested by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

In a tweet on his verified handle on Wednesday night, June 12, Omokri asserted that the Bola Tinubu government should pay N75,000 as a minimum wage and allow the States to pay what they can afford, rather than enforcing a minimum wage that they cannot afford on them.

According to the diaspora-based Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, "that would reflect true federalism".

Omokri wrote:

"My position is that Nigeria is not rich and cannot afford to pay any amount requested by the Nigerian Labour Congress, as you (Sule Lamido) asserted in your interview with @seunokin on @channelstv. But of course, that was an opinion, and I am not infallible. I still hold that position.

"I think the federal government should pay N75,000 as a minimum wage and allow the states to pay what they can afford, rather than enforcing a minimum wage that they cannot afford on them.

"To me, that would reflect true federalism and the fact that living standards are not equal around Nigeria."

