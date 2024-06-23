Prominent lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has reacted to the federal high court's ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle

Barrister Effiong said Justice Muhammad Liman's ruling did not resolve the matter but complicated the controversy

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the human rights activist said Governor Abba Yusuf can go beyond the removal of an Emir to abolishing the Emirate council completely

Kano state - Barrister Inibehe Effiong said the federal high court ruling has succeeded in compounding the controversy surrounding the Kano Emirate tussle between Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero.

Effiong said there is confusion in the ruling given by Justice Muhammad Liman on Thursday, June 20.

He said on the one hand, the ruling preserves the law and on the other breath, it voided the actions of Governor Abba Yusuf who only obeyed the law by reinstating Emir Sanusi.

The human rights activist stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 22.

He added that the federal government has no role whatsoever in interfering in chieftaincy matters.

“Chieftaincy matters are under the exclusive body of the state; the federal government has no role whatsoever.

“it’s within the exclusive function of the state to determine chieftaincy issues. The ruling of the Honourable Justice Liman of the federal court in Kano is confusing.

“It has not resolved the controversy. It has only compounded it. In one breath, the learned judge is reported to have voided the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf, in order breath, he said the law was preserved. So, if we are preserving the law, do you then void the actions taken based on the law, because the governor only obeyed the law and the law comes into effect the moment it is passed, even if it is based on the doctrine of list pended and that there was a pending litigation, can that order be made in respect of the matter that many of us lawyers believe is only for state high court to determine.”

Effiong further stated that Governor Yusuf has the power to abolish the Kano Emirate because it is not the creation of the Constitution.

According to Effiong, nothing will happen If Governor Yusuf abolishes the Emirate, stating that it's not just a question of removal of an Emir.

“The truth of the matter is that the Kano state government, Kano house of assembly and the Governor can decide today to abolish the Kano emirate and nothing will happen. So it's not just a question of removal of an Emir because the Emirates is not a creation of the Constitution but the creation of the Kano state house of assembly. Will the court now say they cannot do that? It is a decision for the people of Kano and its Government, it does not necessarily concern Abuja or the rest of the country. I don't know the basis for the federal high court intervention in the matter. And I hope the Court of Appeal will look at it and resolve that issue. The order of the learned judge has further complicated the situation; let’s hope that the appellate court review will bring closure to the matter."

