The National Coalition of Northern Lawyers and Public Interest Activists (NCNLPIA) has reacted to the ruling annulling Muhammadu Sanusi II's reinstatement as Emir of Kano

The group said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf must acknowledge “that he has lost the battle" as regards the Kano Emirate tussle

Governor Yusuf was urged to apologise to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero for the humiliation and hardship inflicted upon him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The National Coalition of Northern Lawyers and Public Interest Activists (NCNLPIA) has hailed the federal high court ruling which annulled the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

The convener Barrister Napoleon Otache, commended the court for protecting the sanctity of traditional institutions.

Northern lawyers said Governor Yusuf has lost the Kano Emirate battle Photo credit: NCNLPIA

Source: UGC

Otache called on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to apologise to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero for the unlawful dissolution of the Kano Emirates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the abolishment of the emirates inflicted humiliation and hardship on Bayero.

AS contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng, he stated this while speaking at a press conference on Friday, June 21.

“The court's ruling has demonstrated that the rule of law must be obeyed since the defect that led to the nullification of the re-appointment of the 16th Emir resulted from the governor rushing to implement a law that the court had ruled to be placed on hold.

“It is now also clear that rushing to a slew of actions based on illegitimate premises would not make such illegal actions endure. The governor and Muhammadu Sanusi II must have realised by now that all they achieved with the drama they acted amounted to a nullity and a tragic waste of public resources to massage their egos.

“The ruling should be a wake-up call to the Kano State Government that it cannot introduce a state-level dictatorship as envisaged by the governor, one that sought to obliterate the Constitutionally guaranteed separation of powers among the executive, legislature and judiciary.”

The group said Governor Yusuf must acknowledge “that he has lost the battle in this matter of the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024.”

“We consequently call on the Kano State Government not to waste the taxpayers’ resources on frivolous appeals but to continue to work with Emir Ado Bayero as the duly recognized Emir of Kano Emirate Council with his full official paraphernalia of office in the interest of peace and in accordance with the order of the court. We make this call knowing that all other pending legal challenges on the matter would naturally align with the Federal High Court ruling.”

Tinubu urged to avoid Kano politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was urged to refrain from interfering in Kano politics because doing so could ruin his presidency.

Buba Galadima, an elder statesman, who gave the advice, said actors don't usually agree on issues regarding Kano politics.

Galadima's statement came days after NNPP national leader Rabiu Kwankwaso accused the federal government of listening to Kano enemies on the rift between Bayero and Sanusi.

Source: Legit.ng