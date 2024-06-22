Kano Royal Rumble: ‘Sanusi Not Emir’, Prominent Public Affairs Analyst Speaks Out
- A public affairs analyst, Law Mefor, has said going by the federal high court’s latest ruling on the Kano royal tussle, Muhammadu Sanusi II is not the Emir of Kano
- Mefor said although the Supreme Court had ruled on matters about chieftaincy not falling within the purview of the federal high court, it is not in the place of the executive to interpret the law
- Mefor explained that Justice Abdullahi Liman's order to return to status quo ante means Muhammadu Sanusi II is not the Emir of Kano
Kano, Kano state - Law Mefor, a public affairs analyst, has said the government of Kano state do not have the right to interpret the verdict of the court
Mefor said if the Kano state government has an objection to the judgement of the federal high court which nullified Muhammadu Sanusi’s reinstatement as Emir, the right thing to do is to approach another court.
'Ado Bayero is current Kano Emir' - Mefor
Though the judge, on Thursday, June 20, refused the application to declare the amended Kano Emirate law null and void, he overturned all the actions taken by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf after the controversial law was amended by the Kano state house of assembly in May.
Justice Liman faulted the governor’s assent to the bill and the presentation of an appointment letter to Emir Sanusi on May 24, 2024, despite an order of the court directing all parties to maintain the status quo.
Reacting to the confusion in Kano state, Mefor said in a recent interview with Arise TV:
“The person that would determine whether the court order is valid and should subsist should be the court of appeal. It is not the governor of Kano. But the governor of Kano ignored the order. Alongside the Kano state house of assembly, they went ahead to enact a law, which is now the contention.”
Top lawyer names Emir of Kano
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a legal practitioner, Abba Hikima, said there is no misinterpretation of the judgement of the federal high court on the emirship tussle in Kano state.
Arguing that Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the emir of Kano, Hikima asked the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf to "respect" the court's order.
