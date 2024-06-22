Barrister Abba Hikima has said the judgement given by the federal high court in Kano on Thursday, June 20, was "very clear"

Barr. Hikima said the court nullified all steps taken by the Kano state government sequel to the Emirates Council (Repeal) Law 2024 which reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir by the ruling administration

The legal practitioner cited a May legal verdict which said all parties involved in the dispute over the Kano emirate should maintain the state of affairs as they existed before the passage of the Repeal Law 2024

Kano, Kano state - A legal practitioner, Abba Hikima, has said there is no misinterpretation of the judgement of the federal high court on the emirship tussle in Kano state.

Arguing that Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the emir of Kano, Hikima asked the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf to "respect" the court's order.

Kano crisis: 'Respect the law', lawyer tells governor

Speaking on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme on Friday night, June 21, Hikima said:

"It is a duty on all persons and authority throughout the federal republic of Nigeria to orders of courts.

"Section 287 of the constitution is clear, that 'all persons in Nigeria, all authorities, must respect orders of courts'.

"That is the only way we can have a democracy, that is the only way we can have a system. If stakeholders flout the orders of courts, we cannot have a system."

Asked by the programme's host who the Emir of Kano is in the eye of the law, Hikima replied:

''In the eye of the law, the emir of Kano is Aminu Ado Bayero, because the law upon which Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was appointed has been put on abeyance by the federal high court."

State govt makes affirmation on Kano Emir

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Yusuf-led administration in Kano state said based on the judgement on Thursday, June 20, Bayero and the other four emirs remain deposed until the determination of the appeal filed by the government.

The government stated this via Sanusi Bature, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the Kano state governor.

