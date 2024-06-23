The Kano emirship tussle being dragged and settled at the court has been condemned for ridiculing Nigeria's traditional system

Okanlawon Gaffar, a public commentator, said the emirship title is a representation of a system born out of culture and tradition

Gaffar lamented that the development in Kano would give room to governors to remove traditional rulers at will

The recent court judgment on the Kano royal tussle has been described as an over-judicialisation of Nigeria's traditional royal system, as it abused the country's cultural system.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a public commentator, maintained that the matter should not be taken to the court in the first place, adding that it gives room for the governors to remove monarchs at will.

Court judgment on Kano royal tussle is over-judicialisation of our traditional system Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz, @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf removed Aminu Ado Bayero and announced the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi, a development currently being challenged at the court.

What emirship position represents

To him, the Emirship position represents a different leadership model in which who gets to the position is determined by culture and tradition, not the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His comment reads:

"It is the judicialisation of our system, where the Emirship or who gets to rule the people is being determined by a court of law, as we have currently seen in Kano state, where a governor deposed a former Emir Sanusi, and Bayero was installed. Then, we have a new governor, Yusuf, who also deposed the current Emir.

"What would stop the next governor from another party saying the APC deposing Sanusi and reinstalling Bayero? The court is supposed to be a space where everyone is equal. Granting the damages to Bayero. We can’t say this is fair or not, the principle that has been exhibited is also the fact that our traditional system is now a mockery of its glory. This does not mean that our traditional system should be above the law principle.

"However, it represents a different kind of leadership, where who gets to be in that position has been determined by culture and tradition. So, we find ourselves in a situation where a court is determining who gets to be there and who gets to be deposed. Awarding judgment because they have been deposed is a mockery of our traditional system."

Source: Legit.ng