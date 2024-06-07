BREAKING: Tinubu’s Govt Offers N62,000 As New Minimum Wage, NLC/TUC’s Fresh Proposal Surfaces
FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu-led administration has increased its offer for the new minimum wage to N62,000 from the earlier N60,000.
As reported on Friday night, June 7, by Channels Television, this update follows several hours of meeting.
Minimum wage: NLC/TUC steps down N494K demand
Meanwhile — Nigeria's two biggest union federations, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) — are proposing N250,000, a shift from its earlier N494,000.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
