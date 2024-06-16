President Tinubu's government has cited major reasons why it has decided to offer Nigerian workers N62,000

Alhaji Goni Aji, the chairman of the tripartite committee, on Sunday, appealed to organised labour to reconsider its demand of N250,000

The FG's official disclosed that the present economic crisis has made it difficult for Tinubu's government to meet workers demand

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given reasons why organised labour should rethink the amount it demands as minimum wage.

FG urges labour to reconsider N250,000 minimum wage demand

The chairman of the Tripartite Committee on national minimum wage, Goni Aji, in Abuja on Sunday, June 16, said that labour should reconsider its stance based on economic considerations and non-monetary incentives that the government has so far provided for workers.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are demanding N250 000 as the minimum wage per month, but the federal government and the Organized Private Sector have offered N62,000 per month.

However, Goni said that the labour urged labour to accept the federal government's offer, Vanguard reported. He cited major reasons why Tinubu arrived at his recent minimum wage offer.

As reported by The Punch, he listed such incentives as the N35,000 wage award for all treasury-paid federal workers and N100 billion for the procurement of gas-fuelled buses and conversion to gas kits.

Others include the N125 billion conditional grant, financial inclusion to small and medium scale enterprises and the N25,000 each to be shared to 15 million households for three months, according to him.

Goni urged organised labour to consider the recent salary increase of 25 percent and 35 percent on all consolidated salary structures for federal workers and the 90 per cent subsidy on health costs for federal civil servants registered on the health insurance programme and accept the N62,000 being offered by the federal government.

He said that the light rail commissioned in Abuja was to relieve transportation costs until the end of the year, noting that it’s a landmark achievement that would cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

NLC reacts as Tinubu speaks on payment of minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that organised labour has faulted President Tinubu's statement regarding the payment of the new minimum wage.

The NLC led by Joe Ajaero tackled Tinubu for saying he would pay Nigerian workers what his government can afford.

The spokesperson of the NLC, Benson Upah, reacted to the president's statement and explained what his government should do regarding the wage dispute.

