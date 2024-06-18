The police in Kano have reacted to claims that the FG is planning to declare a state of emergency in Kano state over the emirate leadership tussle

The tussle for the Kano emirship is in full steam as Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II have asserted claims to the position and are acting as such from two different palaces

NNPP chieftains recently blamed the confusion on the presidency and immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is now the national chairman of the APC

Kano, Kano state - The commissioner of police (CP) in Kano, Usaini Gumel, has denied allegations that his men were biased in the emirate crisis.

In an interview with The Nation, published on Tuesday, June 18, the police chief said the force’s mandate is to protect lives and property.

He said it was their duty to protect both traditional rulers, “which is what we are still doing.”

Gumel stated that his men and other security operatives have been neutral, adding that the police received about five court orders on the emirate tussle.

The CP said:

“The issue is before the federal and state courts. We are waiting for judgement."

It would be recalled that a former governor of Kano and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, vowed that a potential state of emergency would be resisted in the state.

He accused the Bola Tinubu-led federal government of compromising Kano security by its refusal to take away heavy operatives guarding the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Kwankwaso was reacting to the ongoing situation in Kano where federal security agencies are allegedly backing the deposed Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

