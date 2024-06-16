Kano Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has shunned the recent warning by the state police against Sallah celebrations in the ancient city

The monarch on Sunday, defied all odds and held the planned Sallah Durbar in his palace alongside the Kano governor Abba Yusuf and other dignitaries

A video shows the Emir riding a horse and taking the usual route back home, has surfaced online

Despite the ban on the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state, the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, is currently holding Sallah Durbar.

Governor Yusuf present as Sanusi holds Durbar

This is after the Emir had led the Eid prayer and sermon at the Kofar Mata Jumu’at mosque.

The Eid prayer was observed at the Kofar Mata Jumu’at mosque due to heavy rain that flooded the Eid ground, making it unusable.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other cabinet members observed prayer with the Emir.

Recall that the Kano state police command banned the celebration of Durbar in the state, which was earlier planned by the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Emir Sanusi rode to his palace, video surface online

The Army, Police, Civil defence and others provided security.

Emir Sanusi II took the usual route back home and casually stopping along the way to receive greetings and homage from individuals and groups riding on a horse.

A video of the development, shared by Radio Kano on its Facebook page has elicited reactions from social media users.

Bayero observe Eid at his palace

Meanwhile, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero observed his Eid prayer at the Nassarawa mini palace as earlier announced.

The embattled Emir had also announced cancellation of durbar activities during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, Daily Trust report confirmed.

Watch the video as Sanusi holds Durbar in Kano

Kano govt knocks police over ban on Sallah durbar

Addressing journalists on Saturday, June 15, the attorney-general and commissioner of justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, accused the police command of disobeying the “legitimate instructions” of governor Yusuf.

“I am compelled to ask the question: who is usurping the authority of the Commander-in-Chief,” Dederi queried.

