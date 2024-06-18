Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Presidency Speaks on Alleged Plan to Declare State of Emergence in Kano Over Emir Tussle
Politics

BREAKING: Presidency Speaks on Alleged Plan to Declare State of Emergence in Kano Over Emir Tussle

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • The presidency has reacted to claims that the federal government is planning to declare a state of emergency in Kano state over the Emirate leadership tussle
  • The tussle for the Kano emirship is in full steam as two men, Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II, have asserted claims to the position and are acting as such from two different palaces
  • NNPP chieftains blamed the confusion on the presidency and immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is now the national chairman of the APC, but the ruling central government has denied the allegation

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - The presidency has denied allegations by Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP in the 2023 election, that the federal government was planning to declare a state of emergency in Kano state.

Read also

Bayero vs Sanusi: Fresh twist as Kano govt rejects N10m court fine, details surface

Kwankwaso spoke during the inauguration of 82-kilometre rural road networks in his hometown, Madobi local government area.

Kano emirship tussle: Tinubu's govt says it cannot declare state of emergency unilaterally
The presidency said the FG cannot declare a state of emergency in any Nigerian state without the involvement of the national assembly. Photo credits: @Kyusufabba, @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

He said the federal government was listening to the wrong people in making decisions on the emirate issue, adding that “ahead of 2027, some desperate politicians are already on a mission of disruption.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

'No truth in Kwankwaso's claims' - Tinubu's govt

But reacting, the presidency described the alleged plot to suspend democratically elected structures in the prominent northwest state as a “mere rumour.’’

Legit.ng reports that Kano state is governed by the NNPP.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, told The Nation on Monday night, June 17, that there was no circumstance to warrant an emergency declaration on the state.

Read also

Tension as Kano Gov Yusuf rejects ban on Sallah Durbar, tackles deposed Emir Bayero

Onanuga said:

“There is no truth in it. It is a mere rumour. The federal government cannot declare any state of emergency in any state without the involvement of the national assembly. There is no such plan. It is a mere rumour.
“The national assembly is in recess. No president can just wake up and declare a state of emergency in any state.”

More to read on Kano Emir tussle

Kano emirate tussle: Court set for judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a federal high court, Kano division fixed a date in June for the ruling on the issue of jurisdiction in the case of the Kano emirate tussle.

Read also

“Not going beyond N62k”: Don speaks as new minimum wage awaits legislative action

The court, presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, adjourned the sitting following a heated arguement between the counsels.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel