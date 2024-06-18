The presidency has reacted to claims that the federal government is planning to declare a state of emergency in Kano state over the Emirate leadership tussle

The tussle for the Kano emirship is in full steam as two men, Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II, have asserted claims to the position and are acting as such from two different palaces

NNPP chieftains blamed the confusion on the presidency and immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is now the national chairman of the APC, but the ruling central government has denied the allegation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - The presidency has denied allegations by Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP in the 2023 election, that the federal government was planning to declare a state of emergency in Kano state.

Kwankwaso spoke during the inauguration of 82-kilometre rural road networks in his hometown, Madobi local government area.

The presidency said the FG cannot declare a state of emergency in any Nigerian state without the involvement of the national assembly. Photo credits: @Kyusufabba, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He said the federal government was listening to the wrong people in making decisions on the emirate issue, adding that “ahead of 2027, some desperate politicians are already on a mission of disruption.’’

'No truth in Kwankwaso's claims' - Tinubu's govt

But reacting, the presidency described the alleged plot to suspend democratically elected structures in the prominent northwest state as a “mere rumour.’’

Legit.ng reports that Kano state is governed by the NNPP.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, told The Nation on Monday night, June 17, that there was no circumstance to warrant an emergency declaration on the state.

Onanuga said:

“There is no truth in it. It is a mere rumour. The federal government cannot declare any state of emergency in any state without the involvement of the national assembly. There is no such plan. It is a mere rumour.

“The national assembly is in recess. No president can just wake up and declare a state of emergency in any state.”

More to read on Kano Emir tussle

Kano emirate tussle: Court set for judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a federal high court, Kano division fixed a date in June for the ruling on the issue of jurisdiction in the case of the Kano emirate tussle.

The court, presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, adjourned the sitting following a heated arguement between the counsels.

Source: Legit.ng