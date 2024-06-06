The court in Kano state has set aside June 13th for a ruling on the jurisdiction of a fundamental human rights suit concerning the Kano Emirate tussle

The decision was made by Justice Abdullahi Liman after hearing arguments from both the applicants and respondents on whether the court has the authority to entertain the suit

A title holder in Kano emirate, Aminu Dan’agundi, filed the suit to challenge the government on the development

A Federal High Court, Kano division on Thursday, June 6, fixed June 13 for the ruling on the issue of jurisdiction in the case of Kano emirate tussle.

The court, presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, adjourned the sitting following a heated argument between counsel.

Legit.ng reported that the hearing on the Kano emirate tussle began on Thursday. There was a noticeable presence of armed security personnel in and around the facility

It was understood that the court will listen to the restraining order on the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The applicant, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, had approached the court, asking it to restrain the respondents from enforcing, implementing and operationalizing the repealed law.

The respondents in the suit are Kano State Government, Kano State House of Assembly, Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Attorney General of Kano State, Kano Commissioner of Police, IGP, NSCDC and DSS.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, counsel for the applicant, M.S Waziri, told the court that they had filed a written address dated June 6, PremiumTimes reported

Responding, counsel for the first and fourth respondents, Mahmoud Abubakar Magaji (SAN), urged the court to decline the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The judge adjourned the case to June 13 for ruling on jurisdiction, Daily Trust reported.

With the order of the court, the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano is expected to be put on hold.

However, the state governor ignored the order of the court, alleging that the High Court Judge Mohammed Liman passed the judgment while in America.

Sausi vs Bayero's royal tussle: What we know

Meanwhile, Sanusi II and Alhaji Ado Bayero have asserted claims to the position of Emir and are acting as such from two different palaces.

While Sanusi is ruling from the main palace, Bayero is at the mini palace at the Nassarawa GRA of the city.

Kano, one of the north’s volatile states, has the largest voting strength in the region.

Some stakeholders have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wade into the controversy surrounding the Kano Emirship tussle before it degenerated into chaos.

Kano: Sanusi makes first appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Sanusi II made his first appointment on Thursday, May 30.

Sanusi II, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), approved the appointment of a new ward head of Kofar Mazugal, Hamisu Sani, in the Dala local government area (LGA) of the state.

