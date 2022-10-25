The police public relation office of the Lagos state command of the police force, Benjamin Hundeyin, has made it easier to get police attention as soon as possible

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos state police command has released the names and contact details of its area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) in the state.

The state's spokesperson of the force command, Benjamin Hundeyin, released the contacts of the senior officers on his verified Twitter handle.

The contacts will enable the people of the state to reach out to the police force in case of emergency.

On his Twitter page, the police boss tagged the post as:

“Telephone numbers of Police Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in Lagos State.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, has released the contact number of the officers of the police complaint bureaus in each state of the federation.

The bureau is domiciled in the offices of the police public relations officers in the Nigerian police force.

Adejobi urges Nigerians to use the numbers where it is necessary to save someone or rescue themselves and promises immediate responses.

