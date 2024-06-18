Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 election, has launched a fresh criticism against the ruling APC

Kwankwaso said the APC is attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram insurgents in northern Nigeria

The NNPP leader's comment comes amid the leadership tussle concerning the Kano Emir stool

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) federal government of attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents in northern Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Monday, June 17, Kwankwaso was reacting to the ongoing situation in Kano where security agencies have been backing the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

AIT also noted Kwankwaso's displeasure.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of 82 kilometres of rural road networks at his hometown, Madobi, Kwankwaso said:

“In the build-up to 2027, some desperate politicians are already on a mission of disruption, but we will rather prefer the two of us to lose than to allow them to crush us unnecessarily. We dare anybody, who thinks he can victimise us politically, to go and be rest assured that we are ready for the fight.

“We are not afraid to be out of power because we will remain politicians in or out of government, we cannot run away from our destiny."

