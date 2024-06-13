The organised private sector (OPS) has said the NLC and TUC have not reached an agreement with the federal government on the minimum wage

Legit.ng recalls that in his Democracy Day speech on Wednesday, June 12, President Bola Tinubu painted a picture of harmonious and successful wage review negotiations

After the NLC countered Tinubu, the OPS appealed to all parties involved to "work harder to resolve outstanding issues"

FCT, Abuja - Dele Oye, the national president of the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce (NACCIMA) has said the 37-member tripartite committee set up by the federal government to review the minimum wage for workers was still in the middle of negotiation.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, June 13, Oye faulted the contradictory statements being made on the talks.

“No agreement has been reached with Labour; however, it is wrong to make a press statement in the middle of negotiations apart from appealing to all parties involved to work harder to resolve outstanding issues, as the impasse is already creating uncertainty in the ability of businesses to make decisions."

In January, the federal government inaugurated a 37-member tripartite committee on the national minimum wage.

The committee was tasked with the responsibility of recommending a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

However, the demand by organised labour regarding the minimum wage is yet to be met.

On June 3, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike to protest against the federal government’s inability to meet their minimum wage demand.

Twenty-four hours later, the labour unions “relaxed” the strike by one week.

Legit.ng reports that labour demands N250,000 as minimum wage, while the FG reportedly proposed N62,000.

