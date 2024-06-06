BREAKING: Finance Minister Submits Cost Implications of Minimum Wage to Tinubu Thursday
- Two days after being asked by President Bola Tinubu to prepare a new wage template, the minister of finance, Wale Edun, is expected to submit the cost implications today, Thursday, June 6
- This is as the tripartite committee on new national minimum wage reconvenes on Thursday, June 6
- Edun had expressed hope that with goodwill from all sides, the country would reach a conclusion that is beneficial to Nigerians and the economy
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - Wale Edun, the minister of finance, will on Thursday, June 6, submit the the cost implications for a new minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu.
Legit.ng earlier reported that talks for a new minimum wage were still in progress.
A top labour official who is a labour representative on the tripartite committee on minimum wage explained to The Punch that the template was crucial to the minimum wage negotiation.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Recall that speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4, Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, said President Tinubu directed Edun to do the numbers and present the new minimum wage figures within two days. The two days expire today, Thursday, June 6.
'Finalise talks', CACOL boss to FG, labour
Meanwhile, speaking on the long-drawn minimum wage negotiation, Debo Adeniran, the executive director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, urged the FG and labour unions to finalise their talks quickly.
Adeniran said:
“The FG and the labour unions should not waste any more time beyond the 48 hours given to the finance minister.
"Everything is already concluded; they need to harmonise their positions based on their capacities to raise resources."
More to read on minimum wage
- Tinubu’s govt, NLC/TUC resume minimum wage talks
- Shehu Sani reacts as NLC suspends minimum wage strike for 5 days: “Half is better than none”
- "Key concerns", FG provides fresh update on minimum wage negotiations
Minimum wage: NLC/TUC attacks Akpabio
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the organised labour dismissed claims by senate president Godswill Akpabio, that its recent nationwide strike over the disputed minimum wage amounted to economic sabotage.
According to organised labour, Akpabio’s subtle threat that the senate would move into executive session to address the issue of labour’s strike smacks of contempt for open and transparent debate which ought to be the bedrock of parliamentary proceedings.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.