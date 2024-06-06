Two days after being asked by President Bola Tinubu to prepare a new wage template, the minister of finance, Wale Edun, is expected to submit the cost implications today, Thursday, June 6

This is as the tripartite committee on new national minimum wage reconvenes on Thursday, June 6

Edun had expressed hope that with goodwill from all sides, the country would reach a conclusion that is beneficial to Nigerians and the economy

FCT, Abuja - Wale Edun, the minister of finance, will on Thursday, June 6, submit the the cost implications for a new minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng earlier reported that talks for a new minimum wage were still in progress.

The minister of finance, Wale Edun, is expected to present the cost implications of the proposed wage increase on Thursday, June 6. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

A top labour official who is a labour representative on the tripartite committee on minimum wage explained to The Punch that the template was crucial to the minimum wage negotiation.

Recall that speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4, Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, said President Tinubu directed Edun to do the numbers and present the new minimum wage figures within two days. The two days expire today, Thursday, June 6.

'Finalise talks', CACOL boss to FG, labour

Meanwhile, speaking on the long-drawn minimum wage negotiation, Debo Adeniran, the executive director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, urged the FG and labour unions to finalise their talks quickly.

Adeniran said:

“The FG and the labour unions should not waste any more time beyond the 48 hours given to the finance minister.

"Everything is already concluded; they need to harmonise their positions based on their capacities to raise resources."

