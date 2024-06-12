The NLC has issued a strong warning to the federal government ahead of the announcement of a new national minimum wage

The labour union insisted that it would reject any amount offered by Tinubu's government that is less than N250,000 as the salaries of Nigerian workers

NLC disclosed this after Tinubu announced on Wednesday, that a consensus has been reached on the long-debated new minimum wage between the federal government and organised labour

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will not accept a new minimum wage of less than N250,000.

NLC blows hot, tackles Tinubu's govt

Joe Ajaero's led NLC disclosed this while maintaining the organised labour did not agree on any specific figure as the new minimum wage.

The NLC made this disclosure while reacting to President Tinubu’s claims that an agreement had been reached on new national minimum wages.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast to mark Democracy Day, announced the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector.

President Tinubu revealed that an executive bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly to formalise the new minimum wage agreement.

NLC insists demand remain N250, 000

But reacting via a statement, the acting president of the NLC, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, said there was no agreement reached by the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage at the time negotiations ended on Friday, June 7, 2024, Daily Trust reported.

Adeyanju specifically noted that organised labour is not shifting grounds regarding its N250,000 minimum wage demand proposed to the Nigerian government, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“Our demand still remains N250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand Naira) only and we have not been given any compelling reasons to change this position which we consider a great concession by Nigerian workers during the tripartite negotiation process,” Adeyanju said.

At the moment, Tinubu's decision on the minimum wage report, will determine labour's next action as the federal government offered to pay workers N62,000.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government urged the labour unions to be realistic in their demand for a new minimum wage for workers.

FG noted that the relief Nigerians are expecting will not come only in the form of an increase in wages but from other packages lined up by the government.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to journalists at the opening of the 2024 Synod of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

