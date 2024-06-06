The meeting on Wednesday, June 5, between representatives of organised labour and the federal government did not produce a concrete result

Legit.ng gathered that members of the tripartite committee on national minimum wage just deliberated generally

The meeting was adjourned to give the minister of finance, Wale Edun, time to meet the deadline given to him by President Bola Tinubu to present the minimum wage's cost implications to him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government’s failure to make a fresh offer have stalled the minimum wage talks.

As noted by Vanguard newspaper in a report on Thursday, June 6, the FG's negotiating team failed to present a fresh offer beyond the N60,000 it offered last week.

Negotiations on the new national minimum wage hit a snag on Wednesday, June 5, as the FG's negotiating team failed to present a new offer. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

At the resumed negotiation meeting which started at about 3:30 pm on Wednesday, June 5, it was gathered that nothing much could be achieved, following the inability or failure of the Tinubu-led administration to unveil a fresh proposal.

A source at the meeting said:

“The meeting was adjourned to give the minister of finance time to meet the deadline given to him by the President to present cost implications to him.

“We just deliberated generally and then they (the federal government team) said we needed to adjourn because they needed to get to the President. You know he (President Bola Tinubu) gave them an ultimatum to give him the cost implications.

‘’So we could understand that they did not have anything to give us since they had not given the president the cost implications."

Legit.ng understands that the tripartite committee on minimum wage, comprising representatives of the federal and state governments, private sector and the organised labour, will be resuming negotiation on Thursday, June 6, by 2 pm.

More to read on minimum wage

Minimum wage: Minister to submit cost implications

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edun will on Thursday, June 6, submit the the cost implications for a new minimum wage to President Tinubu.

A top labour official who is a labour representative on the tripartite committee on minimum wage explained that the template was crucial to the minimum wage negotiation.

Source: Legit.ng