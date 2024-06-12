Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have reacted to President Bola Tinubu's claim of a new national minimum wage agreement

Organised labour said the Tripartite Committee did not reach any agreement on a new national minimum wage

The NLC acting president, NLC, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 12

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have rejected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s claims that an agreement has been reached on new national minimum wages

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast to make Democracy Day announced the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector

Tinubu said an executive bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly to enshrine the new minimum wage into the Nigerian law.

However, Tinubu did not mention what was agreed upon as the new minimum wage with the organised labour.

Organized Labour said at the time negotiations ended on Friday, June 7, there was no agreement reached by the Tripartite Committee on a new national minimum wage.

The NLC acting President, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 12, Vanguard reports.

Adeyanju said anything to the contrary was not only doctored but won’t be accepted by organised labour.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu said his administration was not dictatorial, and that was why no one was punished when the labour called for an indefinite strike

Tinubu said his administration chose the path of peace and cooperation despite labour shutting down the national grid during the nationwide strike on Monday, June 3

Why labour can’t continue with strike action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NLC president, Joe Ajaiero, explained why labour cannot continue with its nationwide strike at the moment over a new national minimum wage.

Ajaero said NLC cannot declare strike now because the details of the minimum wage proposal are with President Tinubu.

He added that the NLC's NEC will convene to discuss the new minimum wage benchmark once it is revealed by the president

