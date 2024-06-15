Professor Akeem Akinwale has explained the political side of the new minimum wage deadlock

Yaba, Lagos state - Akeem Akinwale, a professor of Employment Relations and Labour Studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has said the ongoing controversy on the minimum wage between the federal government and the organised labour is simply a political affair.

Akinwale said what the organised labour should be clamouring for was price control and reduction in the high inflation slashing the people’s purchasing power, as well as a drastic cut in the humongous salaries of public office holders in Nigeria.

He told The Punch in an interview published on Saturday, June 15.

“What is happening is purely political. The tripartite committee comprises government representatives, employers’ representatives, and the organised labour.

"The reason President Bola Tinubu made the statement (that an agreement has reached on a new national minimum wages) is because the government representatives and employers’ representatives had agreed that they were not going beyond N62,000.

"Labour has not agreed with that proposal, but out of the three groups, two have agreed.

"So, I think it is on the strength of this that the federal government wants to go ahead to legislate on the new minimum wage.”

Legit.ng recalls that in his national broadcast to mark the 2024 Democracy Day in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12, President Bola Tinubu revealed that an executive bill will soon be sent to the national assembly to formalise the new minimum wage agreement. However, the proposed minimum wage may have to wait until July 2 because the national assembly is currently on holiday.

