FCT, Abuja - A member of Nigeria's House of Representatives, Hussaini Jallo, on Wednesday, June 12, called on President Bola Tinubu to establish a competent economic team to tackle the country's economic woes.

Jallo, who chairs the House Committee on Pension, made the appeal during a visit from Dr. Eugenia Ndukwe, CEO of XEM Consulting Limited, to mark the 2024 Democracy Day.

"The current administration should focus on issues affecting the majority of Nigerians, particularly food security and economic recovery, rather than catering to a select group," Jallo said.

He emphasised that the country's founding fathers had done well, but things were not going in the right direction.

"President Tinubu must quickly assemble a strong economic team and address the nation's security challenges," Jallo urged.

"The economy and security are the major challenges facing Nigeria. If the president can solve these problems, we will be on the right track," he added.

Jallo noted that while Nigeria celebrates uninterrupted democracy, the country is not yet on the right path.

"We cannot celebrate democracy amidst hunger, poverty, and unemployment. Nigerians are suffering, and people need to see the reality of poverty in the villages, where many go without even one meal a day."

Jallo speak on NLC's minimum wage demands

Speaking further, Jallo said labour's current minimum wage demand is unrealistic given the country's economic struggles.

"The issue is not what labour is demanding, but whether the government has the capacity to pay," Jallo said in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

"The number of people employed by the federal and state governments is a fraction of the country's population."

The lawmaker stressed that Nigerians require essential services like healthcare, education, food security, and security of lives and property.

"If the president uses mineral resource proceeds to pay a small percentage of government employees, what about the larger population that needs roads, education, health, and security?" he asked.

He described labour's demands as "unrealistic" given Nigeria's current security challenges and economic struggles.

"I believe labour should accept the government's offer, so the country can move forward," Jallo said.

Jallo says House of Reps will work with Tinubu

Meanwhile, Jallo pledged that the House of Representatives would work closely with the executive branch to achieve the administration's goals.

Under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas' leadership, "we are partners in progress with the executive arm, and any proposal from the President that benefits Nigerians will receive swift attention in the House," Jallo said.

He assured that the National Assembly would expedite action on the minimum wage bill, as President Tinubu promised.

"The challenges faced by Nigerians—hunger, unemployment, insecurity—are also our challenges in the National Assembly," Jallo said, urging the president to develop plans to address these issues.

"We will work together to find solutions to these challenges and improve the economy," Jallo added.

Minimum wage: Organised Labour reacts to Tinubu's claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) rejected President Tinubu’s claim that an agreement has been reached on new national minimum wages.

The president, in his nationwide broadcast to make Democracy Day, announced the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector.

However, Tinubu did not mention what was agreed upon as the new minimum wage with organised labour.

