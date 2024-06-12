Organised labour and the federal government are still in talks regarding the new minimum wage

While negotiations continue, President Tinubu's led government has again urged labour, the NLC and the TUC to be realistic with their demands considering the current economic situation

Amid hardship, President Tinubu's negotiation team had offered to pay Nigerian workers N62,000 but the leadership of the NLC rejected the offer and proposed N250,000

On Wednesday, June 12, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government reiterated its commitment to reviewing and agreeing to a realistic and sustainable minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Tinubu and the leaders of the NLC and the TUC are still in talks on the new minimum wage. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Tinubu's FG: Relief won’t come only from increase in wages

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to journalists at the opening of the 2024 Synod of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast to mark Democracy Day announced the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector.

But speaking on behalf of the federal government, Idris also urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to propose or agree to a realistic minimum wage that would not lead to massive job losses across the country, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu's FG tells labour to propose realistic minimum wage

Buttressing his point, the minister said accepting unrealistic wages would undermine the economy, The Punch reported.

He said:

“As I have repeatedly said, the Federal Government is not opposed to the increase of wages for Nigerian Workers but we keep on advocating for a realistic and sustainable wage system for the workers – a wage system that will not undermine the economy, lead to mass retrenchment of workers and jeopardise the welfare of about 200 million Nigerians.

“We want the labour unions to understand that the relief that Nigerians are expecting, and that they fully deserve, will not come only in the form of an increase in wages. It will also come as efforts to reduce the cost of living and to ensure that more money stays in the pockets of Nigerians.”

New minimum wage agreement: Labour tackles Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that organised labour rejected President Tinubu’s claims that an agreement has been reached on new national minimum wages

Recall that on Wednesday, June 12, Tinubu said an executive bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly to enshrine the new minimum wage into the Nigerian law.

However, Tinubu did not mention what was agreed upon as the new minimum wage with the organised labour.

