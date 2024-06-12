Former President Goodluck Jonathan urges President Bola Tinubu to champion an inclusive and democratic Nigeria

FCT, Abuja-In a poignant address marking Democracy Day, former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on President Bola Tinubu to foster an inclusive and democratic Nigeria where every citizen’s voice is heard and valued.

Jonathan also urged president Bola Tinubu to foster a democracy that allows all citizens the freedom to express themselves without any hindrance.

Ex-president Jonathan advises Tinubu on June 12

The former president issued the call on Tuesday, June 11, during a one-day symposium held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, marking twenty-five years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

He stated:

“Let us unite to create a Nigeria where every citizen is heard, where opportunities are plentiful, and where the hope for a brighter future becomes a reality.

“We must avoid leaving our children a democracy rooted in regional or religious politics.

“The National Assembly should explore models that are appropriate for our context. We need to tackle the issues that fuel this Do or Die mentality in politics, as it undermines the strengthening of our democracy."

Tinubu charged to begin 25yrs democracy positively

Jonathan further elaborated that President Tinubu bears the responsibility of ensuring that the next 25 years of democracy in Nigeria begin positively, as reported by Channels Television.

He said:

"We expect the esteemed Vice President to prioritize infrastructure development, enhance the quality of education, and improve facilities, among other aspects.

"Equally important is the establishment of a democracy that minimizes conflicts over the next twenty-five years."

Jonathan asserted that the political class and elites should set a precedent by their conduct, aligning their lifestyle with the fact that they were elected by the people.

Jonathan stressed the importance of ensuring that all Nigerians, irrespective of their economic standing or social hierarchy, experience the benefits of democracy, ThisDay reported.

