Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has explained how ethnic-based politics would be unfavourable to generations to come in Nigeria

The former Nigerian president also noted that the winners-take-all approach politics is inimical to political justice and the goal of fostering unity in the country

At a national symposium to mark this year’s Democracy Day on Tuesday, June 11, Jonathan acknowledged the wordings on the national anthem and urged Tinubu to prioritise transformative politics

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has issued a stark warning that Nigeria's increasing reliance on ethnic politics poses a significant threat to the country’s unity and democracy.

Jonathan sends a message to Tinubu about ethnic politics. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Tuesday, June 11, at the 25th Democracy Day Public Lecture, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, Jonathan cautioned that the emphasis on ethnic and religious sentiments in politics could lead to the downfall of the country.

As reported by The Nation, the former president also lamented the level of rancour that follow elections in the country, leading to high volumes of litigations every election season, describing the situation as embarrassing.

Jonathan speaks on the wordings of national anthem, the second stanza

He advised the Tinubu administration to ensure that the politics of the next 25 years is transformative and inclusive, saying that there must be a determined effort to dilute politics of region and religion, The Punch reported.

The former president observed that the present zero sum practice in the country gives rise to do-or-die politics, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The former president said:

“Let us ensure that the next 25 years of our democracy are even more transformative and inclusive and more prosperous for all of us.

“In line with the wordings of our national anthem, I think the second stanza, to hand over to our children a banner without stain.

“We must not hand over to our children a democracy built on politics of religion or religion. A democracy built on ethnicity does not endure. It will continue to wobble."

