Vice President Kashim Shettima praised Tinubu as a significant contributor to Nigeria's democratic journey

Shettima emphasized Tinubu's support for opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Nuhu Ribadu, among others

Shettima commended Tinubu's in establishing democracy and expressed confidence that history will remember him positively

FCT, Abuja-Vice president, Kashim Shettima, has offered homage to Tinubu, characterizing him as the unsung champion of Nigeria’s democratic voyage.

Shettima lauded Tinubu’s dedication to democracy, his sacrifices amidst the military regime, and his pivotal role in fostering a political alternative to the ruling party.

Shettima eulogizes Tinubu Phto credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

The vice president emphasized Tinubu’s support for opposition, such as former vice president Atiku Abubakar and mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and his instrumental role in the ascent of President Muhammadu Buhari as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

Shettima portrayed Tinubu as a unifying figure, illustrating his propensity for sacrificing personal comfort and welfare for the establishment of democracy, expressing confidence that that history will regard the president favorably, as reported by The Nation.

He said:

"During the darkest days of military rule, when the nation faced uncertainty and the specter of division, Tinubu dedicated his life, time, and resources to the cause of democracy.

"Despite being caricatured, particularly by his adversaries, it's imperative for our younger generation to understand Tinubu's pivotal role from two decades ago when he spearheaded opposition to one-party dictatorship.

"While his peers compromised their principles for political gain, Tinubu courageously provided an alternative to the ruling party. He faced fierce opposition and ostracization from the ruling PDP.

"Through his dedication, he successfully reclaimed mandates in Ondo, Osun, and Edo states, offering refuge to those targeted by political persecution.

Tinubu's role in Atiku political career

As reported by Voice of Nigeria, Shettima also explained how Tinubu has been instrumental in the political career of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, among other politicians in the country

"When former Vice President Atiku Abubakar faced harassment and intimidation within the PDP, he sought refuge in Bourdillon, where Tinubu provided the political platform for his presidential candidacy under the Action Congress.

"Tinubu's choice of northern candidates for his party's leadership further underscores his commitment to a unified Nigeria."

Shettima speaks on how Tinubu revived Atiku's career

In another report, Vice President Kashim Shettima has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu as beneficiaries of President Bola Tinubu's political goodwill.

The vice president disclosed that Tinubu's Bourdillon home became a sanctuary for victims of political witch-hunt, such as Atiku, who faced harassment, intimidation, dehumanization, and expulsion from the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng