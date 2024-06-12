Former vice president Atiku Abubakar expressed sympathy to president Bola Tinubu following a recent fall at Eagle Square

Tinubu slipped while climbing the parade vehicle at the Abuja venue to review the parade on Democracy Day

Nigerians have reacted with some praising his empathy, while others perceived it as indirect mockery

FCT, Abuja-Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has extended his sincere sympathies to president Bola Tinubu following a recent fall at Eagle Square.

Legit.ng had recently reported that Tinubu slipped while climbing the parade vehicle at the Abuja venue for the 25th Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday, June 12.

Atiku sympathizes with Tinubu Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

In a viral video, Tinubu approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at Eagles Square in Abuja, where the celebration was taking place.

Reacting to this incident, Nigeria's former president took to his social media X handle to express worry over the health condition of Tinubu, conveying hopes for his swift recovery and assurance that all is well with him, as reported by Vanguard.

However, the former president sympathized with President Tinubu with the video of the unfortunate incident attached.

He said:

"I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him."

Nigerians react

This event has however sparked reactions from Nigerians across the country.

For some, the former president did a great job sympathizing with the president, while for others, they believed that Atiku was indirectly mocking the president.

@tomi_waziri said:

"Don’t you think that it’s a sign from the gods that there is no democracy in Nigeria, sir. Who else agrees with."

@badlieutanant said:

"In a saint nation, Tinubu would have been impeached for this. As a president, his physical inability to climb stairs means he's not physically fit to rule a country. This is something that can never happen with Atiku or Peter Obi."

@Nawas_masood said:

"This isn’t good coming from you. You can sympathize with him without posting the video. This is more like mockery not sympathy. The table will turn and we will be here.

"Tinubu is our president and insha Allah you will never be president in Nigeria."

Tinubu misses steps, falls at Eagle Square

In an earlier report, president Bola Tinubu slipped while climbing the parade vehicle at the Abuja venue for the 25th Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday, June 12.

In a viral video, Tinubu approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at Eagles Square in Abuja, where the celebration was taking place. Read more:

