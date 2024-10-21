A Nigerian man has reacted to the trending photos of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye

In his reaction, the man jokingly stated that the crossdresser who loved to be addressed as a woman is gradually turning into a man due to his appearance

Nigerians who came across his tweet stormed the comments section to share their hot takes on the photos

A Nigerian man has gone viral on X after sharing his opinion about popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky.

Emerging images of the crossdresser had earlier sparked a serious discussion in the comments about his appearance.

New photos of Bobrisky trend online Photo credit: @leelaarhs_living/X.

Man says Bobrisky is gradually becoming masculine

On the microblogging platform X, user @iamDannyben sparked the conversation with a funny remark, suggesting Bobrisky's appearance hinted at a reversal of his gender transformation.

The photos showed Bobrisky looking different as he sat inside a car, wearing a black top with cornrows (all-back) hairstyle.

In his tweet, the X user also implied that Bobrisky's initial decision to identify as a woman was an attempt to escape personal issues.

In his words:

"Bobrisky don dey turn back to man gradually. Bobrisky think say if he turn to woman, all the problems wey dey im body go disappear."

Reactions as man comments on Bobrisky

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Breakerofcbaonx asked:

"When is this?"

Provii said:

"Hin true color."

Dollar Kabique said:

"Bobrisky just dey put idris for wahala."

Maxwell Kay said:

"The guy face strong ooh."

Ofo Igbo commented:

"Him mind go soon dey am."

Outsider said:

"He still got her look."

Janet Jess said:

"Mehn this guy has been thru a lot this period he for don dey wish say he no dey Nigeria again."

Ebenezer Atanda added:

"Na d same hairstyle both dey do."

Lady posts unfiltered video of Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the moment she saw popular cross dresser, Bobrisky at a shop.

In the video, the lady expressed her amazement over the cross dresser's physical appearance, saying be looked good.

