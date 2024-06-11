A former governor of Jigawa State rejects the notion that President Bola Tinubu is solely responsible for the modernization of Lagos,

The former governor asserts that Lagos' infrastructure was built using taxpayers' money and not Tinubu's personal funds

Lamido criticizes Tinubu's presidency, citing policy decisions such as removing fuel subsidies and adopting a floating exchange rate for the naira

FCT, Abuja—A former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has dismissed President Bola Tinubu's widely attributed title of the architect of modern Lagos, criticizing his federal administration for its failures.

Tinubu governed Nigeria’s economic capital from 1999 to 2007, with some supporters praising him for establishing the foundation of modern Lagos.

Lamido blasts Tinubu over economic hardship Photo credit:@Sadiq_Bulangu/Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

The former governor made this assertions on Monday, June 10, during the edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Lamido, a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), argues that Lagos, as the former Nigerian capital before the move to Abuja, benefited significantly from extensive Federal Government presence, as reported by Channels Television.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

"I knew him during his time in the SDP, when he served as the party's secretary. I also observed his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

"I am familiar with him and his abilities, aware of both his strengths and limitations. Now, he holds a prominent position in the country, but it's important to note that he did not construct Lagos."

Speaking further, Lamido noted that Lagos state was built with tax payers money, adding that Tinubu never used his own money to develop the state.

He said:

"Lagos' infrastructure, such as the port, airport, and bridges, was funded by Nigerian resources.

Therefore, attributing the development of Lagos solely to Tinubu is misleading; he did not construct Lagos."

Lamido: Tinubu is doing everything wrong

Lamido noted that since assuming office as president in May 2023, Tinubu's administration has implemented several reforms, including the elimination of fuel subsidies and the adoption of a floating exchange rate for the naira, as reported by Vanguard.

Lamido pointed out that these actions have resulted in a threefold increase in petrol prices, a rise in living expenses, and a surge in inflation rates, reaching 33.6 percent in April 2024.

Lamido has criticized the current administration's performance, giving it a low rating.

He said:

“The government is doing almost everything wrong. There is money in Nigeria. If they do it [Lagos-Calabar coastal road], they can pay any minimum wage."

Tinubu reportedly set to sack, replace ministers

In another report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly set to sack and replace some of his cabinet members before May 29 in preparation for his first anniversary in office.

The shake-up will also involve a reshuffling of offices as he assesses the performance of his cabinet members.

Source: Legit.ng