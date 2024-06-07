Vice President Kashim Shettima highlighted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar benefited from resident Bola Tinubu's political goodwill

Shettima added that National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu was not excluded from the political goodwill of Tinubu

Shettima emphasized Tinubu's Bourdillon home as a refuge for victims of a political witch-hunt

Ekiti state—Vice President Kashim Shettima has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu as beneficiaries of President Bola Tinubu's political goodwill.

The vice president made these remarks on Thursday, June 6, during the commissioning of projects.

The projects included the 9.2-kilometre Omisanjana/Deeper Life/Ajebamidele Road, the Adire hub at Ado-Iworoko, and the official inspection of the Third Expanded National MSME Clinic Ekiti 2024, Guardian reported.

Atiku always visited Tinubu's home

Speaking further, the vice president disclosed that Tinubu's Bourdillon home became a sanctuary for victims of political witch-hunt, such as Atiku, who faced harassment, intimidation, dehumanization, and expulsion from the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

"He has been a very veritable sanctuary for victims of political witch-hunt. When Atiku Abubakar was harassed, intimidated, dehumanized, and chased out of PDP, it was the Bourdilion he ran to for support."

Speaking further on how Tinubu assisted Ribadu, Shettima said:

"Four years later, the same Asiwaju supported another Nigerian to contest for the Presidency of this nation. He is the current National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu."

As reported by Premium Times, speaking on the third expanded national MSME clinic in Ekiti, he said the clinic has now brought together the regulators in the health sector, among other stakeholders.

On his part, Ekiti state Governor Biodun Oyebanji commended Tinubu for supporting the state.

Shettima begs Nigerians to put Tinubu in prayer

In another development, Shettima called for prayers for President Bola Tinubu and the country's leadership, adding that every responsible citizen will pray for their leaders.

The vice president made the plea while playing host to the Elders of Borno, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders in the state at the breaking of the last Ramadan fasting at his residence in Borno.

