Reno Omokri has stressed the need for national cooperation in combating Nigeria's challenges

Omokri said opposition members should wait till 2027 if they are interested in unseating Tinubu as Nigeria's president

Legit.ng reports that despite his political disposition, Omokri has been providing pro-Tinubu views when commenting on national issues

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, a prominent social media personality and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on 'building the country'.

In a tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday evening, June 11, Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP and open supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said if the opposition wants to "get rid of" Tinubu democratically, "we will have a shot again in 2027".

Reno Omokri has asked the opposition to tone down their criticism of the Bola Tinubu government and wait till 2027 in their bid to attain power. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

The diaspora-based socio-political commentator urged his co-PDP members to "cooperate" with President Tinubu and his government "and make Nigeria a better place".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Omokri also disagreed with Sule Lamido, a PDP leader and ex-governor of Jigawa state, who said in a recent interview that Nigeria is rich enough to pay any amount as minimum wage.

His (Omokri's) post reads in part:

"Let us build our country. If we want to get rid of Tinubu democratically, we will have a shot again in 2027. But for now, let us cooperate with him and his government and make Nigeria a better place."

More to read on Bola Tinubu

Omokri: Tinubu can't meet labour's demand

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omokri criticised the nationwide strike declared by the leadership of the decisions of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Omokri in a post shared on his X page maintained that President Tinubu cannot meet labour's conditions due to the current economic situation.

The 50-year-old concluded that organised labour are not realistic with their demand.

Source: Legit.ng