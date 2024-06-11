2027: Prominent Tinubu’s Supporter, Reno Omokri Speaks on Getting Rid of President
- Reno Omokri has stressed the need for national cooperation in combating Nigeria's challenges
- Omokri said opposition members should wait till 2027 if they are interested in unseating Tinubu as Nigeria's president
- Legit.ng reports that despite his political disposition, Omokri has been providing pro-Tinubu views when commenting on national issues
FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, a prominent social media personality and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on 'building the country'.
In a tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday evening, June 11, Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP and open supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said if the opposition wants to "get rid of" Tinubu democratically, "we will have a shot again in 2027".
The diaspora-based socio-political commentator urged his co-PDP members to "cooperate" with President Tinubu and his government "and make Nigeria a better place".
Omokri also disagreed with Sule Lamido, a PDP leader and ex-governor of Jigawa state, who said in a recent interview that Nigeria is rich enough to pay any amount as minimum wage.
His (Omokri's) post reads in part:
"Let us build our country. If we want to get rid of Tinubu democratically, we will have a shot again in 2027. But for now, let us cooperate with him and his government and make Nigeria a better place."
Omokri: Tinubu can't meet labour's demand
Legit.ng earlier reported that Omokri criticised the nationwide strike declared by the leadership of the decisions of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).
Omokri in a post shared on his X page maintained that President Tinubu cannot meet labour's conditions due to the current economic situation.
The 50-year-old concluded that organised labour are not realistic with their demand.
