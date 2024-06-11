Global site navigation

Local editions

2027: Prominent Tinubu’s Supporter, Reno Omokri Speaks on Getting Rid of President
Politics

2027: Prominent Tinubu’s Supporter, Reno Omokri Speaks on Getting Rid of President

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Reno Omokri has stressed the need for national cooperation in combating Nigeria's challenges
  • Omokri said opposition members should wait till 2027 if they are interested in unseating Tinubu as Nigeria's president
  • Legit.ng reports that despite his political disposition, Omokri has been providing pro-Tinubu views when commenting on national issues

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, a prominent social media personality and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on 'building the country'.

In a tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday evening, June 11, Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP and open supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said if the opposition wants to "get rid of" Tinubu democratically, "we will have a shot again in 2027".

Read also

June 12: Shehu Sani tells Tinubu what to do about EndSars protesters in prisons

2027: Reno Omokri asks PDP chieftains to cooperate with Tinubu to make Nigeria a better place for all
Reno Omokri has asked the opposition to tone down their criticism of the Bola Tinubu government and wait till 2027 in their bid to attain power. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri
Source: Facebook

The diaspora-based socio-political commentator urged his co-PDP members to "cooperate" with President Tinubu and his government "and make Nigeria a better place".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Omokri also disagreed with Sule Lamido, a PDP leader and ex-governor of Jigawa state, who said in a recent interview that Nigeria is rich enough to pay any amount as minimum wage.

His (Omokri's) post reads in part:

"Let us build our country. If we want to get rid of Tinubu democratically, we will have a shot again in 2027. But for now, let us cooperate with him and his government and make Nigeria a better place."

More to read on Bola Tinubu

Read also

Atiku speaks on how he saved Tinubu’s dying political career: “Shettima goofed”

Omokri: Tinubu can't meet labour's demand

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omokri criticised the nationwide strike declared by the leadership of the decisions of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Omokri in a post shared on his X page maintained that President Tinubu cannot meet labour's conditions due to the current economic situation.

The 50-year-old concluded that organised labour are not realistic with their demand.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel