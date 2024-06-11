President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has declared Wednesday, June 12 as a Public Holiday

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the public holiday is to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians on the occasion while urging the people to remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12 as a Public Holiday to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

Tunji-Ojo declared the public holiday on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, on Tuesday, June 11, Vanguard reports.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity”.

TheCable reported that the minister congratulated Nigerians on the occasion while stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security.

He urged Nigerians and friends of the country to appreciate the progress that has been ma, and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.

June 12: Federal government announces Democracy Day activities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government unveiled a detailed schedule for this year's Democracy Day celebrations.

The events, which include a youth conference and a grand parade at Eagle Square, aim to celebrate Nigeria's democratic journey.

Only accredited Villa correspondents will be allowed to cover the events, with further updates promised as the celebrations approach

