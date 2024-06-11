The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would address Nigerians on 2024 Democracy Day by 7 am

Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, June 11, sighted by Legit.ng

According to Ngelale, media outlets should "plug in to" the network services of the NTA and FRCN

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s special adviser on media and publicity, gave this update in a statement on Tuesday, June 11.

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The statement partly reads:

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug in to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.”

Why is June 12 important in Nigeria?

It is noteworthy that Democracy Day was reviewed in 2018 to be celebrated annually from May 29 to June 12 to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made extraordinary sacrifices for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 to date.

Legit.ng reports that the new Democracy Day was agreed upon to commemorate the democratic election of Moshood Kashimawo Abiola on June 12, 1993, which was wrongly cancelled by the government of General Ibrahim Babangida. Abiola (now late) was later detained after he rightfully declared himself the president.

