Commercial banks and other financial institutions are expected to close their branches across the country on Wednesday

The closure is to comply with the public holiday announced by the federal government to mark democracy day

Bank customers have been asked to use other electronic banking channels to carry out their transaction

Commercial banks and other financial institutions nationwide will be closed on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

This is in observance of this year’s (2024) democracy day celebration.

Nigerian banks to observe public holiday on Wednesday Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Bank workers to observe public holiday

Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government declared Wednesday, June 12, as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s democracy day celebration.

Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

The minister in a statement signed by Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako the Permanent Secretary of the ministry and released on Tuesday, June 11, said;

“As we mark another Democracy day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity”.

Banks advises customers

Nigerian banks, including Access Bank and United Bank of Africa, have sent out messages via email and social media platforms to announce the closure of branches nationwide.

They advised customers expected to make transactions to use electronic banking services.

The major types of E-banking are online Internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

Stanbic IBTC, in its message to customers, reads:

"Dear valued customer,​ Please be informed that our branches will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, 12 June 2024, in observance of the Democracy Day break.

"However, our digital channels are available for all your banking needs.​

"Happy Democracy Day celebration.​"

Also, Wema Bank wrote:

"Please note, in observance of Democracy Day, our branches will be closed on Wednesday, June 12th.

"We will be back to serve you on Thursday, June 13th, 2024. Our alternative banking channels are still here for your convenience. Happy Holidays!."

