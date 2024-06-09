State governments have been urged to be reasonable to the plights of Nigerian workers amid hardship

The outspoken Catholic priest Ejike Mbaka made this call as he reacted angrily to the stances of the state governors and the leadership of the senate to labour's demand for a minimum wage increment

Father Mbaka maintained that since governors and legislators are civil servants, they should also earn N62,000 as national wage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), said governors and members of the national assembly should also earn the N62,000 minimum wage proposed by the federal government.

Father Mbaka urged President Tinubu to be careful so the labour strike would not escalate. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen Onitsha Zone

Source: Facebook

Father Mbaka says govs, senators, Reps should earn same minimum wage

The outspoken Catholic priest stated this while speaking in an interview with AIT on Saturday, June 8, reacting to the new minimum wage demand by the organised labour.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on June 4, relaxed the nationwide strike for one week to allow negotiations with the federal government on a new minimum wage.

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government offered to pay workers N62,000 abut Nigerian governors differs and insisted that they cannot pay labour N60,000 as minimum wage.

Reacting to the development, Mbaka said governors, senators, and members of the house of representatives should also earn the N62,000 minimum wage.

Legit.ng understands that salaries of members of the national assembly being shrouded in secrecy, eliciting speculations and debate from Nigerians.

“We can push these poor Nigerians to the point of rebellion. That is my fear. All of us were in Lagos that day, we couldn’t come back,” Mbaka said.

Labour strike: Mbaka warns of civil unrest

Mbaka added:

“Just like a joke the labour people entered into the airport and stopped every operation and if this happen again it might tantamount to what nobody dreams or what we dream but out of fear we cannot release to the public.

“If we decide to give labour N60,000 or N62,000, why not generalise it to the house of assembly members, senatorial members, house of representative members, and governors?

“All of them are civil servants. So, are the others slaves? I cannot imagine why somebody can be amassing billions and billions as sitting allowance, wardrobe allowance, newspaper allowance, vehicle allowance and what they call suffering allowance.”

Minimum wage: Watch as Father Mbaka warns Tinubu's govt

Labour reacts as governors say they cannot pay N60,000

Legit.ng reported earlier that organised labour has warned that paying "a miserable national minimum wage" portends grave danger to the nation's workforce.

Labour also stated that paying an unreasonable minimum wage to Nigerian workers will affect the Nigerian economy.

Legit.ng reports that the organised labour described the stance of the state governors that they cannot pay N60,000 or N62,000 as minimum wage as insensitive, wicked and selfish.

Source: Legit.ng