Governors of the 36 states of the federation have disagreed with the federal governor over N60,000 minimum wage proposal

The state governors rejected the N60,000 minimum wage proposal, stating that it is not sustainable

They argued that state governments would be forced to spend their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries

FCT, Abuja - 36 state governors have rejected the N60,000 minimum wage earlier proposed by the federal government for organised labour.

The Director Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Hajiya Halimah Salihu Ahmed, said the governors said the N60,000 wage is not realistic and unsustainable.

The governors argued that the N60,000 minimum wage would force some states into borrowing to pay workers’ salaries.

This was made known in a statement posted via the NGF X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGFSecretariat on Friday, June 7.

“All things considered, the NGF holds that the N60,000 minimum wage proposal is not sustainable and can not fly. It will simply mean that many states will spend all their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries with nothing left for development purposes.

“In fact, a few states will end up borrowing to pay workers every month. We do not think this will be in the collective interest of the country, including workers.

The governors pleaded with organised labour to consider a minimum wage that is sustainable and fair to all parties.

“We appeal that all parties involved, especially the labour unions, consider all the socioeconomic variables and settle for an agreement that is sustainable, durable, and fair to all other segments of the society who have a legitimate claim to public resources.”

Finance minister submits minimum wage cost to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, submitted the cost implications of implementing a new national minimum wage.

Edun submitted the report to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 6.

The federal government and organised labour have been at a loggerhead over a new national minimum wage

