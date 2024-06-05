The tripartite committee on minimum wage has resumed talks over a new national minimum pay for workers in Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria

Legit.ng gathered that the committee met at NICON Luxury Hotel in the capital city, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had agreed to pay a national minimum wage higher than the N60,000 he earlier proposed

FCT, Abuja - Negotiation talks on the new national minimum wage between the representatives of the Bola Tinubu administration and the organised labour resumed in Abuja on Wednesday, June 5.

As reported by The Nation, discussions over a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers continued.

The meeting of the tripartite committee on minimum wage reconvened on Wednesday, June 5.

The newspaper said the federal government was represented by Wale Edun, the minister of finance; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, minister of state for labour and employment; Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and national planning; and representatives of George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), along with Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of the civil service of the federation (HOCSF).

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Festus Osifo, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, were present.

Abdulateef Shittu, the acting director-general (DG) of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), attended the meeting, but as of press time, no state governor was there.

Channels Television also noted the development.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu has been under pressure to reverse his decision to scrap a popular petrol subsidy that had kept fuel prices low but was costly on government finances.

