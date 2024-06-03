The NLC and TUC strike has stopped over 60,000 Muslims from performing their religious rites as aviation workers joined industrial action

The protesting workers blocked the planes' paths at the international airports across the country and forced airlines to return to Saudi Arabia empty

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the executive director of MURIC, urged the workers to suspend the strike with immediate effect and allow the Muslims to perform their spiritual rights

In dramatic events, all the planes sent to airlift Nigerians going on the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have been forced to return empty to the Arabian peninsula because of the industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The strike, which commenced on Monday, June 3, has disrupted the travel plans of thousands of Muslim pilgrims who were going to Saudi Arabia to perform the fifth pillar of Islam.

NLC, TUC strike destabilises airport, pilgrims stranded Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

How minimum wage protest stopped Muslim pilgrims

According to Vanguard, the striking workers in the aviation sector physically blocked planes' paths across international airports in the country, refused to allow passengers to board planes, and forced the pilots to return to Saudi Arabia empty.

The affected airports are Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Aminu Kano International Airport, and Yola International Airport.

It was learnt that more than 60,000 Muslims have been stranded in Nigeria and could not travel to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

MURIC urges NLC to suspend strike

The pilgrims have been preparing for the holy journey for months but are currently facing uncertainty and frustration because of the NLC strike.

In his reaction to the development, the executive director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, called for the suspension of the strike, adding that the strike affected the incoming Eid-if-Kabir.

His statement reads in part:

“We urge the organized labour to consider the plight of thousands of Nigerian Muslims who are currently stranded due to the ongoing strike.

“We appeal to the NLC/TUC to call off the strike with immediate effect to enable these pilgrims to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage."

