TUC President, Festus Osifo, has said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has now shown commitment to paying more than N60,000 as minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Osifo explained that a meeting labour leaders had with government representatives on Monday, June 3, was critical to the development

Legit.ng reports that labour is fighting for a significant wage increase and they shut down the Nigerian economy on Monday, June 3

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Festus Osifo, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has said the organised labour never wanted to go on strike but their hands were forced.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday night, June 4, monitored by Legit.ng, Osifo also stated that the meeting with the federal government on Monday, June 3, was able to achieve two items: an increase in the FG's 60,000 proposal and a week for execution.

President Bola Tinubu's administration now appears committed to implementing a national minimum wage that is higher than the N60,000 it earlier offered. Photo credit: @EdoUpdates

Osifo said:

"After meeting with the leaders of the national assembly, we met with the SGF (George Akume) and the federal government team yesterday (Monday, June 3). So, during that meeting, two things were achieved principally: one of the items that was (sic) achieved was that remember the meeting on Friday, they said they would not add more to the N60,000. But in a meeting of yesterday (Monday, June 3), they were able to commit, Mr President was able to commit to say that they are committed to doing what is more than sixty thousand."

He added:

"Number two as well, we also agreed that it is going to be within one week, that within one week, they are going to dispense with this. That was a big improvement from what the national assembly leadership proposed on Sunday, June 2, that we should give them eight weeks. So, from eight weeks to one week.

"If what was achieved yesterday (Monday, June 3) was achieved on Sunday, there was no need to start action (strike), because we are not really happy, that is the last resort that we go into."

2 achievements labour's meeting with the FG brought:

an increase in the FG's 60,000 proposal a week for execution

It would be recalled that the federal government and organised labour on Monday, June 3, agreed on the fixing of a new minimum wage that is above N60,000.

The agreement was reached at the end of a meeting held between leaders of the TUC, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and representatives of the Bola Tinubu administration.

The meeting was called by the federal government after labour commenced an indefinite nationwide strike on Monday, June 3, to demand a living wage.

George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), who read the resolutions reached at the end of the meeting, said, “President Tinubu is committed to a national minimum wage that is higher than N60,000”.

