PDP chieftain Reno Omokri has opposed the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)'s demand for a ₦494,000 minimum wage

The former presidential aide, however, warned of potential financial collapse if implemented

Omokri suggested that the federal government should raise its minimum wage offer to ₦75,000

FCT, Abuja-Prominent social commentator Reno Omokri has voiced his strong opposition to the Nigerian Labour Congress's (NLC) demand for a ₦494,000 minimum wage, warning that such a move could lead to the country's financial collapse.

Legit.ng reported that the NLC directed the commencement of a nationwide strike on Monday, June 3.

Reno Omokri speaks against NLC's ₦494,000 demand Photo credit: Reno Omokri/NLC

Source: Facebook

This is, however, coming against the backdrop of the federal government's inability to reach a logical conclusion regarding the protracted issue of minimum wage after different levels, stages and phases of meetings with organised labour.

On Monday, June 3, banks, hospitals, airports, and government offices ceased operations in total compliance with the Labour union's directives.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Omokri warns of financial collapse

Reacting to this development in a detailed statement, on Monday via his X page, the former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Omokri, said the demand by the NLC is completely unrealistic, adding that if accepted might plunge the country to bankruptcy.

He said:

"If a level 1 civil servant will earn ₦494,000, then how much will those in higher levels earn? Will that not bankrupt Nigeria? Let us think this through. More money without more production is equal to more problems."

Suggestion to increase gov't's offer

Omokri further suggested that the Federal Government should raise its minimum wage offer to at least ₦75,000.

Omokri acknowledged the organized private sector's claim that they can only afford ₦60,000 but encouraged them to stretch their limits.

He said:

"The Federal Government should increase their offer to at least ₦75,000. I understand that the Organised Private Sector says they can only pay ₦60,000 a minimum wage but let them bend over backwards."

Accusations of political games by NLC

Omokri argued that if the government made this higher offer and the NLC continued to insist on the ₦494,000 demand, it would expose the NLC's stance as politically motivated rather than based on realistic economic conditions.

HE explained:

"If they make that offer and the Nigerian Labour Congress still insists on their unrealistic ₦494,000, then Nigerians will see that the government have done their best and the NLC is only playing political games and will shift their support away from the NLC," he explained.

Periodic wage adjustments

Omokri also emphasized the importance of adjusting the minimum wage periodically to account for inflation, suggesting a biennial review.

HE averred:

"The ₦75,000 should not be fixed. It should be adjusted every two years to take into account inflation. If not, we will be in the same place in two years, and the cycle will continue."

Call for Reason within NLC

Omokri called on patriotic members within the NLC to influence the union towards a more reasonable demand.

He said:

"Patriotic elements within the NLC should use their influence to get Labour to see reason. ₦494,000 is unreasonable. They know it. You know it. I know it!"

Labour leaders met FG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organised labour leaders were at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation at the presidential villa for a closed-door meeting with the federal government's representative.

This is coming after the unions have shut down workplaces across the country in compliance with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) directives to embark on an indefinite strike nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng