Ikeja, Lagos-There was mild drama on Monday, June 3, when members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stormed a branch of Polaris Bank in Lagos.

The unionists, enforcing the strike declared by Labour, invaded the bank to expel workers and customers.

Legit.ng reported that the nationwide strike began after the federal government failed to reach a reasonable agreement on minimum wage with the organized labour.

Meetings in deadlock

The meetings, held by NLC and the federal government, have been going on at different times, but all ended in deadlock.

The organized labour had hinted that the move for the nationwide strike is premised on the fact that the current minimum wage for Nigerian workers does not meet the current realities of the nation's economic situation.

NLC shuts down Lagos bank

As a result of these failed meetings, the organized labour declared Monday, June 3, to kick-off of the nationwide industrial action, which has however, led members of the NLC to close down a bank in Lagos and eject its customers, as reported by Daily Trust.

Lagos state secretariat not spared

As reported by Vanguard, leaders and members of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, also shut the gate of the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, cordoning off the entire premises from workers gaining access.

Workers were prevented from accessing the Alausa Secretariat as early as 7:00 a.m.

During the protest and barricade, NLC Chairperson Comrade Funmi Sessi led her members and executive to a branch of Polaris Bank in Alausa, expelling all the workers and customers.

Minimum Wage: Labour begs Tinubu to intervene

Organised Labour has called on president Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing negotiation between its leaders and the federal government on a new minimum wage.

According to the union, Tinubu's intervention in the negotiation could help avert the indefinite strike that labour has scheduled to commence on Monday, June 3.

