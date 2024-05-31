Organised Labour has threatened potential nationwide strike from Monday, June 3, amidst new minimum wage negotiations

FCT, Abuja-There are strong indications suggesting that organized labour might initiate a nationwide strike starting Monday, June 3, concerning the issue of a new minimum wage.

This development comes as the tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage (NNMW) reconvenes today, following an abrupt adjournment due to Labour's walkout during last Tuesday's meeting.

NLC threatens to begin nationwide strike Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress

Source: Facebook

Labour had accused government negotiators of being unserious in the negotiation process.

This was as the house of representatives moved to intervene and address the organised labour over the lingering crisis related to the new national minimum wage, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Alleged state governors' interference

Meanwhile, there are allegations pointing towards state governors colluding against the Federal Government to impede the ongoing negotiation process.

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, May 28, labour's negotiating team walked out of the committee meeting for the second time in two weeks.

This action followed a marginal increase in the federal government's offer, which rose to N60,000 from the previous N57,000 offered on Wednesday, May 22.

Earlier, on Wednesday, May 15, Labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its counterpart, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), had exited the tripartite committee meeting.

This was, however, in response to the government's offer of N48,000, and the Organised Private Sector's (OPS) offer of N54,000, both falling short of Labour's demand of N615,000.

NLC calls for fresh meeting

Yet, in a letter calling for the resumption of the meeting, Ekpo Nta, a member/Secretary of the committee representing the national salaries, incomes and wages commission (NSIWC), dated on Friday, May 29, called for the 7th meeting of the tripartite committee on national minimum Wage, Vanguard reported.

Labour gears up for potential strike

As reported by Vanguard, sources within organised labour have hinted that a nationwide strike could commence on Monday, June 3, contingent upon the outcome of today's meeting.

Consequently, the organised labour is actively preparing for a strike starting from Monday, June 3, an anonymous labour leader hinted.

The source said:

“The outcome of tomorrow’s (today) will determine our next line of action. If the meeting comes out fruitful, better for everyone.

“But should the government’s team continue with its carefree attitude and disdain for workers’ welfare, nothing will stop us from going on strike from Monday. We are already mobilizing for the strike.

“The government has not been serious with issues affecting workers. Well, Nigerians can bear us witness that we have been patient with this government. If the government knows what is good for it, let its negotiators come up with something reasonable to meet workers’ expectations, otherwise, strike will be inevitable from Monday.”

NLC Issues Ultimatum to Tinubu’s Govt

Following a breakdown of talks, Organised labour has announced that its next and final meeting with the federal government to resume and conclude negotiations on the new minimum wage is on Friday, May 31.

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, May 29, following a letter by the chairman of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage inviting Labour to the table.

The NLC and trade union congress of Nigeria (TUC) on May day, gave the committee till the end of the month to wrap up talks on a new national minimum wage.

That ultimatum will expire on Friday night, May 31.

