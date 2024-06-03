A violent clash has erupted in Plateau state following the enforcement of the strike declared by organised labour

Trouble started on Monday, June 3, at the NTA Park in Jos, Plateau state capital as the labour enforcement team and transporters from a privately owned company, clashed

The Vice Chairman of NLC in Plateau, Comrade Sunday Ayodele, confirmed the development to journalists and shared further details

Some members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) enforcing the ongoing strike declared by the union are currently receiving treatment at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital.

Four persons have been injured as officials of the NLC and some hoodlums clash in Jos, Plateau state capital. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

4 injured as hoodlums attack NLC members

Recall that organized Labour had declared an indefinite strike over the federal government's inability to meet its demand of N494,000 as the new minimum wage.

While enforcing the strike in Jos, Plateau state capital, on Monday, June 3, hoodlums at a private transport company reportedly attacked some of the NLC members.

As reported by Daily Trust, trouble started after the touts at the company, which operates a motor park at Yakubu Gowon Way, opposite NTA Jos, threw stones at the enforcement team.

According to the Vice Chairman of NLC in Plateau, Comrade Sunday Ayodele:

“Immediately the touts at the park saw us arriving the gate, they started hauling stone at us, thinking we are members of the NURTW.

“Unknown to us, there is a pending dispute between the private transport company and NURTW Jos. And the touts in the park simply descended on our members. Before we could understand the reason for the attack, the touts had injured 4 members of NLC.

“It took the intervention of the security agencies for calm to be restored at the park. We had to withdraw our enforcement team from the park to allow peace to reign.”

Strike: Labour unions get urgent message from police

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) urged labour to call off the ongoing strike and continue to engage in negotiation meetings with the federal government.

The police said negotiations will lead to a resolution, as the strike could cause more hardship for Nigerians.

In a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force’s public relations officer, the police asked the unions to shelve their strike to avoid the breakdown of law and order.

