Labour has asked President Bola Tinubu to personally engage them in discussion on the new minimum wage

According to the union, President Tinubu's intervention could avert the planned strike scheduled to commence on Monday, June 3

They alleged that what President Tinubu promised them was a living wage, but the N60,000 proposal did not fall within such a category

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - Organised Labour has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing negotiation between its leaders and the federal government on a new minimum wage.

According to the union, Tinubu's intervention in the negotiation could help avert the indefinite strike that labour has scheduled to commence on Monday, June 3.

Labour unions asked for Tinubu's intervention in minimum wage negotiation Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Minimum wage: Organised Labour reacts to FG's caution

According to The Punch, the union's demand came as the federal government cautioned that the new national minimum wage labour was asking for would destabilise the economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that organised labour earlier gave the government the ultimatum to decide on the new minimum wage on May 31, 2024.

Negotiation between the federal government and organised labour ended in deadlock as the government and organised private sector increased their offer to N60,000.

The government had added N3,000 to its earlier proposed N57,000 to round up the figure to N60,000, but the union dismissed the new proposal during the meeting.

What will NLC accept as new minimum wage

Several sources within the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) disclosed that the federal government and the organised private sector should not think labour would accept anything less than a six-digit wage.

According to the union, there is no seriousness on the part of the government. They lamented that the offer by the government was too meagre and that such should not be considered a shifting ground.

The union added that President Tinubu's promise on his inauguration day and on Workers' Day was to provide a living wage for their members, but they noted that what the federal government was proposing did not fall within a living wage.

Tinubu hints at fight with 36 governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu commented on the reason the federal government sued the 36 governors.

The president gave the hint while addressing the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum on Thursday, May 30.

According to the president, governors need to prioritise local communities while lamenting the neglect of the local government.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng