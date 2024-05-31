The Kano state police command has urged residents to disregard a piece of information circulating that Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir, would lead the Friday prayers at the central mosque

CP Usaini Gumel stated that Bayero will observe his Friday prayers in the mosque within the Nasarawa palace where he currently resides

As the situation in Kano unfolds, the standoff between Bayero and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is closely monitored not just in the ancient city but across Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The police command in Kano has said that Emir Muhammad Sanusi II — and not dethroned Ado Bayero — is scheduled to lead the Friday prayers at the central mosque.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, police commissioner Usaini Gumel said on Friday, May 31, that Bayero will be attending his Friday prayers at the mosque located within the Nasarawa Palace, where he is currently staying.

The Punch also noted the police’s statement.

The police boss in the northwest state emphasised that ample security measures would be in place at the Emir of Kano's palace for the Jummah prayers led by Sanusi, with support from state security agencies.

Gumel said:

”The police urge the general public to disregard the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation.

”The police will continue to provide necessary security to ensure that will enable residents to observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully without threats to their lives and property.”

Legit.ng reported how Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state signed the law that abolished some emirates.

The governor also reinstated Sanusi, who was dethroned in March 2020, as the emir of Kano.

However, deposed Emir Bayero rejected his removal, citing a controversial order from the federal high court, Kano.

He has, since arriving in Kano on Saturday, May 25, occupied the mini palace in the Nassarawa quarters of the city while the reinstated emir, Sanusi, is at the main Rumfa House palace.

