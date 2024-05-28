The recent bill passed by the Senate on the old national anthem has generated a buzz in the polity

Nigerians took to the X platform and queried the move by the Senate to revert to the old national anthem with many describing it as a “misplaced priority”

The bill on the old anthem “Nigeria, we hail thee”, has scaled first and second readings, and now awaits assent into law by President Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian Senate passed the National Anthem Bill 2024 on Tuesday, May 28. The bill would revert to the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee,” adopted by Nigeria at independence in 1960.

Legit.ng reports that the bill, which was passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday, May 23, has passed its first and second readings and now awaits President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's assent.

As reported by Channels TV, the Senate passed the legislation to swap the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” The old anthem, composed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, will replace the current anthem.

The bill seeks to revive the anthem that was dropped in 1978 during Olusegun Obasanjo’s military administration, Daily Trust reported.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele emphasised the anthem’s impact:

“Upon rendition, it inspired deep patriotism among Nigerians. Those who lived through that era recognise its crucial role in our nation’s history, evoking nostalgia and fond memories of our early years.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on the move by the Senate. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@DaCityBoss tweeted:

"Who raised this motion in the first place?"

@PetrNuba tweeted:

"Misplaced priorities."

@Oladapomikky1 tweeted:

"How will these solve the problems of hunger, insecurity, bad roads, out of school children.

"Imagine their priority at a time like this is to change national anthem. Directionless, unreasonable and completely jobless."

@skyedron tweeted:

"Seun, please whenever you have one of them in your studio, can you please ask him or her to recite the old national anthem. A new meme will arise after that day."

