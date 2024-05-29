Video of members of the national assembly signing the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ has surfaced online

The lawmakers alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sang the the old national anthem for the first time on Wednesday, May 29

President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law to replace the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” with “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The rendition of the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ rented the air members of the joint session of the national assembly marked the Silver Jubilee of Nigeria’s 4th Republic on Wednesday, May 29.

The federal lawmakers sang the old anthem for the first time after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law.

Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law on Wednesday, May 29 Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: UGC

Legit.ng recalls that the Senate and the house of representatives at separate sittings had passed the legislation to replace the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a short video shared by an X user, @Imranmuhdz, President Tinubu and lawmakers sang the anthem passionately for the first time during a joint session of the national assembly.

Nigerians react as Tinubu, lawmakers sing old anthem

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians

@OneNaijaPatriot

Na only oldies close to Tinubu's age go Sabi this new anthem off hand.

It's beautiful to listen to.

@EnitanOluwadam1

Will, I guess the old anthem is for the National Assembly alone

Cos how I want to take they cram this wen I still Dey think of how to make money

Dey own it and Dey should be using it alone

@Ibrahim_s_ahmad

So people will go back to school and begin rehearsals

@abbakar_hassan_

How are we going to learn this now that we are done with secondary school

@NiIbaromi

Revert also to the 1963 constitution which prescribed for true federalism, regional autonomy and resource control.

Tinubu to address joint session of national assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian senate and house of representatives will hold joint sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29.

President Tinubu will address the joint session to mark the 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Senate President, David Mark and former House Speaker/Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila we all make presentations

Source: Legit.ng