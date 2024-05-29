"Nigeria We Hail Thee": Tinubu, Lawmakers Sign Old National Anthem For First Time, Video Emerges
- Video of members of the national assembly signing the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ has surfaced online
- The lawmakers alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sang the the old national anthem for the first time on Wednesday, May 29
- President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law to replace the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” with “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
FCT, Abuja - The rendition of the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ rented the air members of the joint session of the national assembly marked the Silver Jubilee of Nigeria’s 4th Republic on Wednesday, May 29.
The federal lawmakers sang the old anthem for the first time after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law.
Legit.ng recalls that the Senate and the house of representatives at separate sittings had passed the legislation to replace the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
In a short video shared by an X user, @Imranmuhdz, President Tinubu and lawmakers sang the anthem passionately for the first time during a joint session of the national assembly.
Nigerians react as Tinubu, lawmakers sing old anthem
Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians
@OneNaijaPatriot
Na only oldies close to Tinubu's age go Sabi this new anthem off hand.
It's beautiful to listen to.
@EnitanOluwadam1
Will, I guess the old anthem is for the National Assembly alone
Cos how I want to take they cram this wen I still Dey think of how to make money
Dey own it and Dey should be using it alone
@Ibrahim_s_ahmad
So people will go back to school and begin rehearsals
@abbakar_hassan_
How are we going to learn this now that we are done with secondary school
@NiIbaromi
Revert also to the 1963 constitution which prescribed for true federalism, regional autonomy and resource control.
Tinubu to address joint session of national assembly
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian senate and house of representatives will hold joint sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29.
President Tinubu will address the joint session to mark the 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.
Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Senate President, David Mark and former House Speaker/Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila we all make presentations
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.