There was tension in the Nasarawa area of Kano state on Monday night as gunshots rented the air around the mini-palace of the Emir of Kano

The incident occurred after the state high court ordered the police to evict the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero from the palace

Some residents of the area said the gunshots might be an attempt to prevent the police from carrying out the eviction order

Kano state - Gunfire reportedly rented the air around the Nasarawa GRA mini palace where the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, is staying.

Legit.ng recalls that a Kano state high court ordered the police to evict deposed Emir Bayero from the mini-palace in the Nasarawa area of the state on Monday, May 27.

The tension-soaked incident happened after the court gave the order on Monday night, May 27.

The palace which is located about 300 metres from the Kano Government House is under surveillance by combined security operatives.

As reported by Premium Times, some residents and passersby suspected that the gunshots were fired to discourage any attempt to arrest deposed Emir Bayero

A resident of the area said some commuters diverted their route in fear that the palace was under attack.

“Have you heard what is happening at the Aminu Ado Bayero palace? My wife just called me now that there is heavy gunfire at the Emir’s palace and they don’t know what’s going on there. The gunfire has been coming from the direction of the palace.

“People heading to Ahmadu Bello Way are said to be changing their routes but we don’t know what is actually happening,”

