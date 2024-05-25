Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II returned to the Kano Palace early Saturday morning, May 25, following his reinstatement by Governor Abba Yusuf

The Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment Number 2) Law, 2024, which abolished the five emirate councils in the State, was signed into law by Governor Yusuf on Thursday, May 23

During a ceremony at the Government House, Emir Sanusi described his reinstatement as a divine blessing

Kano, Kano-The reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, returned to the Palace early Saturday morning, 25 May.

Governor Abba Yusuf assented to the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment Number 2) Law, 2024, on Thursday.

Breaking: Emir Sanusi Defeats Oppositions, Returns to Palace, details emerge Photo credit: Kano people

Source: Twitter

This modified law abolished the five emirate councils in the State—Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya.

Governor Yusuf signed the bill into law in the presence of his Deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam, the Speaker, Isma’il Falgore, and the SSG, Abdullahi Bichi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following the signing, the Governor announced Emir Sanusi II's return.

Sanusi II was, however, removed from office in 2020 by former Governor Umar Ganduje, the Nation reports.

Reinstatement a divine blessing

As reported by TVC, during a ceremony to accept Governor Yusuf’s appointment letter, at the Government House in Kano on Friday, May 24, Emir Sanusi that his reinstatement was a divine blessing.

He said:

“Time will not permit long talks. Whatever we needed to say, we said when we were leaving. We made it clear that God has preordained the time and cause for everything and everyone.

He gives leadership to whom He wants and at the time He wants. When He gives, no one can take it away, and when He takes it away, nobody can bring it back.”

NSA Ribadu accused of backing dethroned Emir Bayero

Meanwhile, Kano's deputy governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, on Saturday, May 25, accused the national security adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of facilitating the return of dethroned, Legit.ng reports.

Emir Ado Bayero, the dethroned Bayero, who had been on a visit to Ogun state, was welcomed back to Kano by a large crowd and moved into a mini palace in Nassarawa, defying Governor Yusuf's order

The Kano state governor, Yusuf, who replaced Bayero with Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has ordered Bayero's immediate arrest, citing his actions as creating tension in the state.

Source: Legit.ng